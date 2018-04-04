First Pacific owns  Metro Pacific Investments

METRO Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) listed two principal stockholders in a public ownership report (POR) as of Dec. 31, 2017. Its filing showed Metro Pacific Holdings Inc. as holder of 13.223 billion common shares, or 41.963 percent of MPIC’s 31.511 billion outstanding common shares. It attributed to GT Capital Holdings Inc. the ownership of 4.9 billion common shares, equivalent to 15.555 percent.

(Note. The numbers, culled from MPIC’s postings on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), were shortened to three decimal places. The ratio of ownership, however, was taken based on the totals as reported in the POR.)

As the listed holding company of the group of companies controlled by the Indonesian-owned First Pacific Corp., MPIC said its 15-person board held 70.845 million common shares, or 0.225 percent of the outstanding shares.

The same POR listed only two officers, namely Antonio A. Picazo, with 301,001 MPIC common shares and Cristina S. Palma Hernandez, who, as of Dec. 31, 2017, did not own MPIC common shares.

Thus, MPIC had 18.194 billion “non-public shares” and 13.316 billion as the number of common shares “owned by the public. When computed, the company’s public stockholders should have controlled 42.26 percent of MPIC’s 15-person board, or 6.339 seats.

Because MPIC’s common shares are publicly traded, the company’s Indonesian owners should have allowed the public to elect six nominees to the board.

Financials

In its third-quarter financial filing as of Sept. 30, 2017, MPIC’s retained earnings surged 18.187 percent to P51.871 billion from P43.889 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016. That’s an increase of P7.982 billion in nine months.

Somewhere in the same quarterly report, MPIC listed P3.239 billion as “dividends paid to owners of the parent company” as of Sept. 30, 2017. That’s a huge increase of 52.3 percent from P2.716-billion “dividends paid to owners of the parent company” as of Sept. 30, 2016.

Of course, MPIC can well afford to pay dividends to the Indonesian owners of First Pacific, which, in turn, owns and controls MPIC. After all, it had huge retained earnings. although the question is where MPIC got the cash to remit to its owners.

If public investors would examine closely MPIC’s financial filings, they would find that the company’s long-term debt has risen or more than doubled to P7.814 billion as of Sept. 30, 2017 from P3.71 billion in the same period in 2016.

Were the P5.209-billion dividends – P3.239-billion “dividends paid to owners of the Parent Company” and P1.97 billion “dividends paid to non-controlling stockholders – sourced from MPIC’s borrowings?

For regulators’ eyes

For the information of the market’s regulatory authorities, Metro Pacific Holdings is identified in MPHI’s filings as a Filipino company.

It is up to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to do some thinking if MPHI is really a Filipino company by reviewing MPIC’s own ownership disclosures, one of which showed the following entry:

“Metro Pacific Holdings Inc. (MPHI) owns 41.9% of the total issued common shares (or 42.0% of the total outstanding common shares) as of Sept. 30, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2016. As sole holder of the voting Class A preferred shares, MPHI’s combined voting interest as a result of all of its shareholdings is estimated at 55.0% as at Sept. 30, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2016.”

That’s not all what MPIC said in a footnote to a filing. MPIC even identified MPHI as “a Philippine corporation whose stockholders are Enterprise Investment Holdings Inc. (EIH: 60.0% interest), Intalink B.V. (26.7% interest) and First Pacific International Limited (FPIL: 13.3% interest). First Pacific Co. Ltd. (FPC), a company incorporated in Bermuda and listed in Hong Kong, through its subsidiaries, Intalink B.V. and FPIL, holds 40% interest in EIH and investment financing, which under Hong Kong Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, require FPC to account for the results and assets and liabilities of EIH and its subsidiaries as part of FPC group of companies in Hong Kong.”

Due Diligencer’s take

It is up to the SEC to dissect MPIC’s ownership profile.

Is MPIC a Filipino company? If Metro Pacific Holdings is one of its owners, is it also a Filipino company?

The above are two posers that only the SEC, as watcher of partnerships and stock corporations, could possibly resolve for the benefit of the trading public.

For the sake of the public investors, the ownership profiles of listed companies should be made clear so as not to mislead those who trade in listed stocks that Filipinos’ ownership of at least 60 percent, in fact, has already been topped by foreigners.

As Due Diligencer has asked in previous pieces, PORs that are posted on the PSE website are confined to common shares. As in the case of a few other listed companies, public investors even owned 42.26 percent of MPIC’s 31.511 billion outstanding common shares but don’t get the chance to elect among themselves a representative to the board of directors.

Instead, the board seats that should belong to the public are given by MPIC owners to independent directors (ID), who may not at all be qualified for election as directors.

By the way, of the 15 directors that MPIC stockholders elect every year, five are IDs. The company’s website listed them as follows: Artemio V. Panganiban, Edward S. Go, Lydia V. Echauz, Alfred V. Ty and Washington Sycip.

Do these IDs own at least 2.1 billion MPIC common shares to qualify to a board seat? Just asking.

