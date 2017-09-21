First PH Naval, Air Force exercises held in Zamboanga City

THE Naval Forces Western Mindanao (NFWM) and the Tactical Operations Command (TOC) of the Philippine Air Force in Western Mindanao held its joint interoperability training exercises or joint maritime operations for the first time.

The exercises, codenamed as NFWM-3TOW (3rd Tactical Operations Wing) Interoperability Exercise “Ayudahan” 2017, was held at the Naval Station Romulo Espaldon in Zamboanga City.

In a statement, Rear Adm. Rene Medina, NFWM Commander, said the interoperability exercises aimed to develop the interoperability and operational capabilities of the navy and air force in Western Mindanao.

Medina also said the joint exercises between the NFWM and TOC units would enhance the overall coordination and responsiveness in conducting joint maritime operations.

This is also in support to the Internal Security Operations and territorial defense operations of the two military units.The exercises were held amid the four-month-old conflict in Marawi City between government forces and Islamic State-linked Maute terrorists.

According to Medina, the joint exercises will be divided into three phases. The first phase or the Preparation phase was held from August 1 to September 17; the Exercise Phase (second) was started on September 18 and will end October 12.

The last or the Termination phase will be held from October 13 to 16.

The exercises will also include a series of classroom instructions, lectures and discussions in formulating and executing joint operations plans, subject matter expertise exchanges and field training exercises. DEMPSEY REYES