First storm of the year threatens Surigao

A low pressure area spotted east of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression named Auring, the first storm to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this year.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), “Auring” will make landfall over the Surigao provinces between Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall within a 300 kilometer rain band.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, the center of “Auring” was spotted 185 km east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. The storm had maximum sustained winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was moving west northwest at 7 kph.

Cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and isolated thunderstorms are expected over the regions of CARAGA, Davao and SOCCKSARGEN. Residents in these areas were urged to prepare for possible flash floods and landslides.

The weather bureau raised the tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 over Agusan del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Surigao del Norte and Dinagat Islands.

Pagasa warned residents of the said areas to watch out for flash floods and landslides.

Pagasa also advised fisherfolk and those with small seacraft not to venture out over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao.