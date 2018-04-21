Fiscal federalism first

THE debate over federalism has reached fever pitch. People are asking – what is the problem of the present set-up and what are we trying to solve? If the faucet is not leaking, why fix it?

The issue gained traction during the presidential campaign when the incumbent posited that the cure to the present situation in Mindanao was federalism.

Federalism is rooted in three raison d’etre – one is hegemonic or empire-building, the other in the concept of solidarity (in union there is strength) and the third the design of colonizers for political and economic influence. The clearest example is the case of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics and Yugoslavia which were united through annexation accompanied by the threat of force. The second is the case of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, the Federal Republic of Germany and Switzerland which were united through a sense of solidarity. In the third case would be India, the Malaysian Federation and some Middle East and African states like Nigeria which were designed by their European colonizers.

Current discussions on federalism in this country are based on certain assumptions of greater well-being.

One of the principal arguments forwarded by local federalists is that Imperial Manila has deprived local governments of the necessary political and economic autonomy required to develop the regions, hence the need for federalism.

The only way?

The question is, is this the only way to achieve their goals?

From an economist’s point of view the lopsided development of the economy can be traced to what we call the trickle-down approach to development planning where only the crumbs from the rich man’s table is reserved for the rural areas. This flawed approach on the other hand is exacerbated by the economics of agglomeration which draws people and resources to areas well endowed with physical infrastructure such as better roads, water and electricity and social overhead investments such as health and educational facilities. This in turn unleashes the centripetal forces which goes against the centrifugal forces that pushes population and economic development away from the megacities of metropolitan areas.

In brief, the poverty situation in certain areas of the country cannot be blamed solely on the so-called Imperial Manila’s command and control of fiscal policy but on the economic factors cited above. Ergo, the solution is not the balkanization of the archipelago but rather the overhaul of the development paradigm that emphasizes fiscal federalism rather than political federalism.

Parenthetically, in the automotive and aeronautical industries, unitized units, that is, those with less moving parts, are considered safer and more efficient, while in economic planning and implementation, a centralized economy is akin to the command economy of socialized economies which has been found to be more effective. Indeed central planning has been responsible for the giant strides made by China and Vietnam, while the impressive autobahns in Germany and autostradas of Italy can be attributed to the fascist regimes there before the World War 2.

Because of our adherence to democracy we have opted for a kind of social-market economic development paradigm. We chose a national socio-economic development approach spearheaded by the National Economic Development Authority with branches called regional development councils intended to service the requirements of the regions. This was intended to be a middle ground in the political spectrum—a cross between the Russian Gos plan and the more democratic indicative planning of the French.

The NEDA allows this country to come up with one strategic vision which will be more difficult to achieve if independent regional development plans were allowed to define their own vision of development as demanded by the Bangsamoro bill.

Rational for unitary structure

“Ang hindi marunong lumingon sa pinanggalingan ay hindi makakarating sa paroroonan”. Guided by this aphorism, I would like to discuss the rationale of a unitary set-up. On account of the difficulty in governing an archipelago of 7,000 islands, the Spanish conquistadores who only had a few thousand soldiers, utilized the church to help them govern. Accordingly. the early arrivals like the Augustinian, the Franciscan and Dominican orders more than shared in the governance of the islands through the parishes. The parish priest assumed the position of religious leader, lawgiver, judge and economic planner, while the guardia civil took care of the security situation. Indeed through the system of patronato, the religious orders assumed the duties of the Spanish bureaucracy that was endowed with friar lands to maintain its upkeep while the priests took on added responsibilities as paid civil servants. These jurisdictions were granted almost full autonomy which was a necessity since it took weeks to reach the capital from the regions. The Maura Law formalized the system with the appointment of cabezas de barangay, tenientes del barrio and the capitan municipal, who wielded full powers in their area of responsibility. Note that they were mandated to govern Las Islas Filipinas, or Philippine islands, which comprised 7,000.

The Malolos Assembly of 1899 was composed mostly of ilustrados who were the kingpins of their respective provinces or regions. In the minds of some delegates a confederation of regions was preferable to a unitary state. In the island of Negros, the leaders Juan Araneta of Occidental Negros and Demetrio Larena of Oriental, and the political kingpins of the island did not accept the leadership of Aguinaldo and formed the Republika de Negros which quickly disappeared under pressure from the American colonizers. That was a manifestation of strong regionalism at the time. Indeed the dynasties and warlords fancied themselves as princes akin to those of the city states of Italy in the early 19th century. Some of them abused their power, I know of three instances in our history. When Aguinaldo ran against Quezon in 1937, the local officials of Dumaguete would not allow him to disembark from his ship to deliver his campaign speeches. In the 1950s, Defense Secretary Ramon Magsaysay was not allowed to take the body of the slain Moises Padilla, a critic of Governor Lacson for burial. Bodily lifting the cadaver Magsaysay brought the body to Manila for interment. Finally, lest we forget, the Ampatuan massacre was perpetrated by a family dynasty.

The US colonial government encountered the same problems in governing and decided to co-opt the politically influential economic elite from the hacendero class, giving way to the Philippine Assembly of 1907. A sort of bicameral body operated, with the Philippine Commission acting as a Senate and the Philippine Assembly the lower house. The Jones Law of 1916, wishing for more Philippine participation in governance, created the legislature composed of two houses, a lower House and a Senate whose representatives were elected by districts.

The Philippine Congress was established by the Constitution of 1935. The chambers were dominated by two illustrious members namely Quezon and Osmeña, the former as Senate president and the latter as Speaker of the House. The brilliance of Quezon overshadowed the leadership of Osmeña which led to the former’s election as president in 1935. Quezon, a proponent of a strong central government, also captured the leadership of the Nacionalista Party making him the absolute ruler of the Commonwealth. This reinforced the Philippine presidential system—the most powerful in the world, with its spoils system which has defied constitutional amendments and stifled the growth of the competitive party system, participatory democracy and devolution of power.

The competitive two-party system that developed with the demise of the “leader,” as Quezon was known, necessitated the vertical integration of local political aggregations which were co-opted by the Nacionalista Party causing a centripetal force converging at the center. Ever since then, political parties have been ruled from Manila, if not Malacañang. Stifled centrifugal political action thereby failed to promote the participatory democracy enjoyed by federated states elsewhere in the world.

The strongman syndrome apparently favored by Filipinos plus advances in technology and the communications and transportation revolution has skewed political developments in favor of the political center. These developments elsewhere powered the advances of globalism and regionalism causing in some cases the surrender of sovereignty. By favoring greater devolution of power, this country is bucking the tide, going the opposite direction.

Today under the impetus provided by the Constitution, the country has preserved its unitary structure while promoting the vertical and horizontal integration of the nation. Through the creation of the National Economic Development Authority the archipelago has been divided into 17 regions whose development is managed by Regional Development Councils which oversee the growth of provinces. The importance of this is that the country’s development is based on socio-economic development plans which provided a template for development and a strategic vision for the country. This is the thread that knits together regional development initiatives and lends them coherence and consistency. Without the NEDA, regional plans taken together might look like an ill-designed quilt.

According to Alexander Pope, the best form of government is an absolute monarchy with a saint on the throne!