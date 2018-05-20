Fish kills blamed on mining chemicals

SANTIAGO CITY, Isabela: Residents, particularly members of the Dumagat tribe, have expressed concern over mining operations in Dinapigue town that reportedly caused fish kills in rivers, thus affecting their livelihood.

Marcos Diunas, pastor of a small religious group, said a small-scale gold mining operation being conducted at Barangay Dimakawal in Dinapigue has been depriving fishermen of their daily catch.

“I personally visited the Luwao community and saw with my own eyes the widespread fish kill in the Dibin River in Dinapigue as a result of mining operations in Dimakawal that release deadly chemicals into the rivers,” Diunas added.

He said the residents first noticed a foul smell emanating from the area that was traced to dead fish in the river after mining operations started in Dimakawal recently.

After a heavy downpour over the weekend, the residents saw thousands of dead small and large fish floating in a 20-kilometer stretch of Dibin and Dinapigue rivers.

“Most of the dead fish came from the Dimakawal area which residents believe was not an effect of the summer heat but because of deadly chemicals used in gold mining operations that flow into bodies of water surrounding the area,” Diunas said.

The town’s agriculture office confirmed the fish kills after it visited fisherfolk in the area.