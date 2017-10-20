Fish trader slain in Navotas

A fish trader was shot dead on Friday morning while eating breakfast in an eatery in Navotas City. Reynaldo Gungon, 59, of S. Policarpio Street, Barangay San Jose, died on the spot from a bullet wound in the head while the unidentified assailant fled on board a motorcycle. Navotas police homicide investigator Police Officer 3 Paul Roma said the victim was inside Tita Fanny’s Eatery in Barangay Bagumbayan North when the lone suspect arrived at about 5 a.m., and upon seeing Gungon pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the head, killing him instantly.

Advertisements