Fisherman lost at sea for 3 days rescued

A fisherman who was stranded in the South China Sea (West Philippine Sea) for three days without food and water was rescued on Friday by the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Western Command (WesCom).

In a statement, the WesCom said it spotted Albert Carcuevas, a 20-year-old fisherman from Rizal, Palawan, in his boat at the vicinity of Dalagang Bukid Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Cuevas was said to be fishing on March 20 when his boat engine failed, causing his banca to drift.

He supposedly endured three days at sea without food and water until a Navy boat rescued him.

Carcuevas is in stable condition and currently aboard the boat in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

The WesCom has already informed Carcuevas’ family on what happened to him and they ensured his safe return to them.