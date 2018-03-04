Fisherman nabbed for stabbing Pangasinan mayor, siblings

BOLINAO, Pangasinan: Charges were filed against a fisherman who went berserk by stabbing Mayor Arnold del Ferio-Celeste of this town and his brother, a municipal councilor, and their sister after his arrest on Saturday. Chief Insp. Joseph Mark Sibayan, chief of police, said Domingo Celi of Barangay Luciente barged into the Celeste compound at about 5 p.m. on Saturday armed with a knife and challenged George Celeste for fist fight. George, a person with disability, is the incumbent town councilor and brother of the mayor. Celi also threatened to kill Margaret Celeste, sister of the officials, who tried to pacify him. The mayor also arrived to pacify the suspect who became wild and stabbed the mayor several times. Celeste, a martial arts expert, said he was able to restrain Celi but sustained knife wounds in the arm and fingers. Celi was arrested by responding policemen and seized the 8-inch knife from him. The mayor is the brother of Alaminos City Mayor Arthur Celeste and Pangasinan 1st district Cong. Jesus Celeste.