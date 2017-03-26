Fisherman rescued after 56 days adrift

SYDNEY: A Filipino fisherman has been rescued in Papua New Guinea after drifting at sea for 56 days, but his uncle died during the ordeal, a report said Saturday.

The men left General Santos in the southern Philippines in January but hit bad weather and were swept out to sea, the PNG Post Courier reported after a fishing boat spotted Roland Omongos, 21, on March 9.

The newspaper, citing local police, said the pair had no food and the survivor’s uncle died. It said Omongos kept his body for as long as possible but was forced to throw it overboard when it started to decompose.

He survived on two five-liter containers of water and was found weak and distressed by the Bermadethe Marie which was journeying from Wewak to Rabaul, a town on the Papua New Guinean island of New Britain.

Omongos has been examined by doctors and is being held on the boat in Rabaul while arrangements are made for his return home, the Post Courier added, giving no further details.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, as of press time, has yet to confirm the incident.

WITH A REPORT FROM AFP