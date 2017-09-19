Fishermen ‘kept like slaves’ in Taiwan

TAIPEI: A group of foreign fishermen in Taiwan were locked in tiny windowless rooms around the clock to stop them escaping while not at sea, prosecutors said in the island’s latest abuse case involving migrant workers. Fishing and boat company owners were among 19 people charged Monday in the southern city of Kaohsiung for illegally holding 81 foreign fishermen in buildings after they had berthed their boats. When they were at sea, the fishermen were sometimes made to work for 48 consecutive hours without rest for a monthly wage of US$300-$500, the prosecutors said—despite Taiwan’s labor laws which stipulate a maximum working day of eight hours and minimum wage of around $930. The 19 face charges of human trafficking and offenses against personal liberty and could face a maximum seven-year jail term if convicted. The case came to light last year after a fisherman tipped off prosecutors with the help of a social worker, the statement said. Authorities later raided two places where fishermen from countries including Indonesia, the Philippines, Tanzania and Vietnam were held and rescued them.

