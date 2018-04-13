Fit, sexy and ageless

This year, 40 gorgeous, fit and sexy finalists were presented to the media during the VIP Night at Maybank Performing Arts Theatre in Taguig City.

The Superbods male and female finalists are Jules Aquino, Angelo Cacciatore, Elcid Camacho, Tony De Oteyza, Denver Hernandez, Farzam Nazirian, Luiji Panoso, Sandro Roman, Tommy Tiangco, Anthony Wahl, Christine Balaguer, Faith Garcia, Weizel Gulfan, Maureen Montagne, Mariah Nilo, Queenie Rehman, Joanna Toledo, Amanda Villanueva, Kim Ross Williams, and Bella Ysmael.

The Superbods Ageless male and female finalists are Albert Adrales, Manny Apilado, Marc Dungo, Rob Geronimo, Grech Go, Johann Ludovica, Manu Reyes, Jerome Salvado, Ari Simangan, Jude Yap, Glenda Bayona, Elisse Camarillo, Anna Cope, Maricel Cruz, Mica Fuentes, Michelle Garcia, Lois Hunter, Angel Jones, Margaret Chua Lao, and Romela Nacar

Hosted by Raymond Gutierrez and Gelli Victor, the VIP Night Presentation featured the breathtaking finalist reveal, a hot runway presentation, the Superbods Ageless 2018 journey video that gave a behind-the-scene look at the search process, and a sensational mini fashion show presented by Zalora, with the fit and fab men and women finalists strutting their stuff and showing everyone what they got. Gracing the night were Century Tuna Superbods ambassadors Ina Raymundo, Gerald Anderson, and Matteo Guidicelli.

The much-awaited Finals Night was held at the Cove, Okada Manila on April 12, where Maureen Montagne and Julz Aquino emerged the grand winners in the Superbods category, while Angel Jones and Johann Ludovica won the grand prize in the Ageless category. The four winners each received P500,000 in cash.