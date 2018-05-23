Fitch unit stresses need for 3rd telco

Lower interconnection charges will benefit both consumers and telcos but more needs to be done to improve the outlook for the Philippine telecommunications environment, a Fitch Group unit said.

“On balance, a new entrant would provide the best incentive for improving service quality and accessibility of telecoms services,” BMI Research said as it noted continued delays for the entry of a challenger to the Globe-PLDT duopoly.

Increasing demand for data connections, BMI said in an analysis released Tuesday, would overtake the benefits from a Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT)-mandated review of interconnection rates for mobile and SMS services.

“While lower costs for calling and texting could increase usage and boost service revenue in the short-term, the trend will eventually be diminished as customers demand more and more data in the longer-term,” it said.

“We still believe that the Philippines is in urgent need of a new telecoms operator to present competition to the duopoly and to motivate investments into enhancing telecoms infrastructure,” BMI added.

The DICT’s move to extend the deadline for bid submissions from prospective telcos to September 2018 from May this year, it noted, “could be a signal of lack of interest amid stringent requirements”.

“The regulator, which was initially thought to have removed the P10 billion capital requirement of potential bidders, is now believed to be holding firm to the requirement, which we viewed to be one of the biggest hurdles to attract foreign investment, apart from local ownership requirements,” it said.

Acting DICT chief Eliseo Rio has acknowledged that the department would be unable to a self-imposed deadline of naming the third telco before President Rodrigo Duterte’s State of the Nation Address in July.

Duterte last year said he wanted the third telco operational by the first quarter of 2018.