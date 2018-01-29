Fitch upgrades DBP, LandBank credit ratings

Fitch Ratings has further adjusted its credit scores for two-state owned banks that were raised to investment grade last year.

The long-term issuer default ratings (IDR) of Land Bank of the Philippines (LandBank) and Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) were raised to ‘BBB’, with stable outlooks, from ‘BBB-‘, the debt watcher said on Friday.

“The upgrade of the banks’ IDRs and National Ratings is driven by the upward revision of their Support Rating Floors (SRFs),” Fitch said.

“The SRF revisions stem from a reassessment of the government’s propensity to support the banks and follow their rating upgrades in December 2017 to ‘BBB-’ from ‘BB+’, reflecting the Philippine sovereign’s greater capacity for support,” it added.

The previous upgrades for both banks followed Fitch’s decision last December to raise the Philippines’ investment grade rating by a notch to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-‘.

In announcing the IDR adjustment, Fitch said that both banks’ roles appeared to have been expanded and future roles made clearer even though there were no changes in their ownership, systemic importance or broader mandates.

“This raises our expectations for the state to provide support to the banks in times of need to enable them to carry out their objectives in support of government policy,” it said.

Fitch noted that the government’s decision to create the Overseas Filipino Bank under LandBank, as well as make DBP the country’s infrastructure bank, were in line with a policy agenda that calls for infrastructure improvements and better services for migrant Filipinos.

Meanwhile, it said that both banks’ ‘bb+’ Viability Ratings (VRs) took into account risks largely stemming from policy-related functions, which give rise to higher risk appetites than larger and higher-rated domestic peers, concentrated loan books and moderate financial profiles.

A concentration in the banks’ loan books toward large and policy-oriented exposures may render them more vulnerable to impairment volatility, Fitch said.

Still, it noted that the “ banks have been able to generate decent returns even as they fulfill their policy roles. Their 2016 operating profit to risk-weighted-assets ratios of 1.9 percent and 2.6 percent for DBP and LBP, respectively, were broadly comparable with their privately owned commercial bank peers.”

Both are expected to maintain adequate capital buffers above regulatory requirements over the medium term and at levels that support the performance of policy-related roles.

DBP and LandBank’s common equity Tier 1 ratios stood at 11.7 percent and 12.1 percent at end-September 2017, respectively, following capital infusions by the state and a 2016-2017 dividend exemption for LandBank.

The banks’ support-driven ratings, Fitch noted, are sensitive to changes in the sovereign’s ability and propensity to provide support.

“Negative rating actions could arise if Fitch believes that the state’s willingness to support either bank has weakened, for example, if the state were to significantly reduce its ownership in the banks or if their mandated roles were to diminish — which we see as unlikely in the near term,” it said.

Lastly, the debt watcher said there was limited room for VR upgrades for DBP and LandBank unless their policy roles were to shrink significantly.

“Pressure on the VRs could also arise from the crystallization of further risks on the banks, through undue state intervention on their commercial operations leading to a significant deterioration in their overall financial profiles,” it said.