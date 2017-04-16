Fitness will be key as La Salle goes for sweep

De La Salle University women’s football team head coach Hans Smit said complacency will be their biggest enemy when actions resume in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s football tournament next week.

That’s why they work on their fitness level during the Lenten break as the Lady Archers eye for the sweep of the elimination round to gain the outright finals berth.

“We continued with our training and the number one concern will be the fitness of the players. We should never rest on our laurels before anything happens,” said Smit whose team is leading the competition with six wins in as many games for 18 points.

“We have to work even more that is why I gave the other players a chance to come in because you’ll never know when I will be needing them,” he added.

La Salle will play against defending champion University of the Philippines in the opener at 2 p.m. when the tournament resumes on Wednesday. Far Eastern University (FEU) and University of Santo Tomas will clash at 4 p.m. in the final game of the elimination at the FEU field in Quezon City.