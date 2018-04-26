FIVB Beach Volleyball World begins May 3

Philippine volleyball will make history as the country hosts the 2018 FIVB Beach Volleyball World from May 3 to 6 at the Sands SM By The Bay in Pasay City.

More than 20 countries will join the tournament. As the host country, the Philippines owns the privilege to field in four teams in the men’s and women’s divisions.

Leading the country’s quest for gold are Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) titlist Lourdilyn Catubag and Karen Quilario, the tandem of Cherry Rondina and Dzi Gervacio, BVR founders Charo Soriano and Bea Tan, as well as Jackie Estoquia and DM Demontano of Iloilo.

The Filipinas will be in for a tough fight against some of the best beach volleyball players in the world among them Shinako Tanaka and Sakurako Fujii of Japan-1, Megan Negy and Caleigh Cruickshank of Canada, Lisa Kotzan and Leonie Klinke of Germany, and Lindsey Fuller and Kaley Melville of US.

But Gervacio, a former Ateneo de Manila University standout, believes that the Philippine squad should not play with pressure but rather take the event as an opportunity to learn more and hone their skills.

“We shouldn’t be playing with pressure. And this is the world tour so hopefully in this tournament we can assess our level of play to elevate the game here in the Philippines,” Gervacio said.

Completing the distaff side are Michelle Amarilla and Erika Bobadilla of Paraguay, Janne Pedersen and Hanne Zylstra of Norway, Paula Gutiérrez and María Márquez de Acuña of Spain, Wai Yan Au Yeung and Ting Chi Yuen of Hong Kong, Simone Sittig and Luciana Pierangeli of South Africa and Alum Kusano and Takemi Nishibori of Japan-2.

Meanwhile, BVR national men’s winners Jade Becaldo and Calvin Sarte, Raphy Abanto and Kevin Juban, Kris Roy Guzman and Henry James Pecaña, and Alnakran Abdilla and Edwin Tolentino represent the Philippines in the men’s division.

Other competitors include Tim Dickson and Marcus Ferguson of Australia, Florian Schnetzer and Daniel Müllner of Austria, Chin-Ju Wang and Ya-Jen Hsieh of Taiwan, Tsz Ho Kelvin Lau and Pui Lam Wong of Hong Kong, Martin Appelgren and Simon Boman of Sweden, Gabriel Kissling and Michiel Zandbergen of Switzerland-1, Quentin Métral and Simon Hagenbuch of Switzerland-2, and Jesus Villafañe and Carlos Rangel of Venezuela.

The top three finishers in each division will receive $1,000, $700 and $500, respectively.

Admission is free.