FIVB Beach World Tour coming to Manila

Coconut Club, BGC – Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) in partnership with E-Plus Global and LVPI officially announced that Manila will be one of the stops for this season’s Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Beach Volleyball World Tour. FIVB is the global governing body for the sports of indoor, beach and grass volleyball. This will be the very first time that the country will host an FIVB event.

A total of 44 teams from 23 countries around the globe are competing in both men’s and women’s division. Of which, four teams from each division will be representing the Philippines. Leading the delegation are the back-to-back BVR National Champs, hailing from Tagum City, Karen Quilario and Lourdilyn Catubag. Joining them are the tandems of Team Seafront Residences Charo Soriano/Bea Tan, a new-partnership with UST’s Cherry Ann Rondina and former Atenean Dzi Gervacio, and Iloilo’s DM Demontaño/Jackie Estoqquia.

In the men’s pool, we have recent BVR National Champions Jade/Becaldo/Calvin Sarte, University of Visayas’ Kevin Juban/Raphy Abanto from Cebu, University of Sto. Tomas’ Henry Pecaña/KR Guzman, and Philippine Air Force’s Ran Abdilla/Edwin Tolentino. These athletes have been consistently playing with BVR, where tournaments are held at least once a month.

It has been the dream for the BVR founders, Soriano, Tan and Gervacio, to stage an international event, and roughly three years after they formed the group, dreams are already becoming a reality. BVR has become instrumental in the strong presence of beach volleyball in the country. Founded in 2015, they have visited different beaches and provinces in the country – from Sta. Ana, Cagayan to Gubat, Sorsogon and all the way to Samal, Davao del Norte, with the goal of turning the Philippines into Asia’s hub of the sport.

This FIVB event is seen as the first step toward creating a long-term national team program. What’s interesting is that the teams’ mentors today once donned the flag back during the Southeast Asian Games in 2005 and 2007 and the Doha Asian Games in 2006. Rhovyl Verayo and Parley Tupaz are excited to lead the team in this event, sharing the same hope that the beach volleyball program would flourish, especially keeping in mind that Philippines will be the host of the SEA Games next year.

This world-class action is set to happen on May 3-6, from 8 a.m. onwards at SM Sands by the Bay, Pasay City. Admission is free.