Five developers bidding to rebuild Marawi City

AT least five developers are bidding to land a government contract for the rehabilitation of 250 hectares of land in Marawi City, which was ravaged by Islamist extremists in a five-month war with the military.

“The five developers will be submitting their unsolicited proposals on January 15. We have formed a technical working group composed of experts which will select one from those five, and the actual ground work will happen on April 15,” Chairman Eduardo del Rosario of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council said Friday.

“We want one developer for the 250 hectares because we don’t want a scenario as in the case of the train coaches that the government purchased but turned out to be incompatible with railway system. We want one developer because they will also be the one to determine where to put power lines, the line for water supply and the roads needed,” del Rosario said.

Del Rosario was referring to the 48 train coaches bought by the Aquino administration from Chinese firm Dalian but which turned out to be useless since they were incompatible with the existing infrastructure.

“We don’t want to repeat the experience we had with the trains. We want the rehabilitation of Marawi to be synchronized and thus, orchestrated by one developer only,” del Rosario said.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed Mindanao, of which Marawi City is a part of, under martial law last May 23, 2017 to suppress a supposed rebellion spearheaded by the Maute terrorist group and their sympathizers seeking to establish a caliphate.

The effectivity of martial law would have lapsed in December 2017 but Congress approved jointly Duterte’s request for an extension to December 2018.

The Maute group’s siege left over 100 soldiers, 47 civilians and around 800 terrorists dead and 500,000 people displaced.