FIVE FROM THE FOUNDER

Pedro – whose battle with multinationals has been documented by Harvard University and discussed in its entrepreneurship classes – picks highlights from his manifold life.

• His entrepreneurial journey. I was taught to be tough in the streets of Benavidez, Manila. Then in school, I was taught to love others and to put Christ in my life. So being tough and helping others helped me when I became an entrepreneur.

• Going up against multinationals. It’s difficult for a local company to go head on against multinationals. What local companies should do is find niches in the market they are strong in and try to excel in those niches.

• Keeping Lamoiyan within the family. I did not make Lamoiyan a public company because doing so meant we would be trapped into always going after profits and bottomline to make our shareholders happy.

• On Philippine sports. There were 22 gold med-als at stake in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games. We didn’t even win a single gold medal. I have pledged to new Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas my support in helping to revive our swimming aspirations.

• Passion for his advocacies. Being in business means you have the responsibility of, not just making profits, but giving back. So what if I beat Colgate here? They will still be number 1 in other countries. I might as well spend my time and money helping other people.