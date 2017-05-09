Five iconic moms of PH cinema

The Manila Times received a very interesting list from ABS-CBN’s on-demand digital platform iWantTV pertaining to five mother roles they believe to be the most iconic in Philippine movie history. Check out if their list has any of your favorites.

Shirley in “In My Life.” Portrayed by Star of All Seasons Vilma Santos, Shirley’s most memorable line is: “Anong hindi ko siya kilala? Anak ko siya. Sa ‘kin siya nanggaling. Ako nagpalaki sa kanya kaya’t bawat hinga at utot niya, alam ko ang ibig sabihin!”

The character of Shirley is that of a strict librarian who flies to New York to visit her only son Mark [Luis Manzano], with intentions of staying for good. Mark’s secret of being gay is finally revealed to his mother, who in turn finds herself with no choice but to bond son’s boyfriend Noel [John Lloyd Cruz]. As an unexpected tragedy occurs Shirley struggles with her ideals as a mother and slowly lets go of things she cannot control.

In My Life was produced by Star Cinema in 2009, and won a slew of recognitions, including Best Film, Best Actress, Best Actor (Cruz), and Best Supporting Actor (Manzano) from various award-giving bodies.

Coring in “Ang Tatay Kong Nanay.” Yes, the late Comedy King Dolphy had an iconic mother role on the big screen. As Coring, a transvestite, who could forget his line, “Marunong rin akong tumawa, marunong din akong umiyak. Yun ngang pusa diyan, kung natatapakan, umiiyak rin. Hanggang ngayon I’m trying very hard to do something about myself. Ewan ko nga ba. Kaya bakit? Bakit ako mahihiya?”

Legendary director Lino Brocka’s Ang Tatay Kong Nanay explores Dolphy’s signature comedic timing and depth of character in this multi-awarded movie. Coring becomes both father and mother when he adopts his ex-lover’s son Nonoy. As he navigates parenthood, Coring also tries to mask his homosexuality and true self to spare Nonoy from shame and embarrassment. But despite all his effort, the boy’s biological suddenly appears to take him away from Coring whose heart breaks into pieces.

Ang Tatay Kong Nanay was produced by Lotus Films, Inc. in 1978, and earned Famas and Gawad Urian Best Actor nominations for Dolphy.

Josie in “Anak.” The Star for All Seasons lands another slot in this iconic list with her role of Josie whose unforgettable line is, “Sana maisip mo kahit kaunti kung gaano kasakit sa akin ang mag-alaga ng mga batang hindi ko kaanoano samantalang kayo, kayong mga anak ko hindi ko man lang maalagaan. Alam mo ba kung gaano kasakit iyon sa isang ina?”

Vilma Santos portrays a long-time OFW in Hong Kong in this movie, who sacrificed everything to provide a better life for her family. When she is finally reunited with her children, Carla, Josie’s eldest daughter (Claudine Barretto) turns out to be rebellious and refuses to welcome her mother. Her son Michael (Baron Geisler) is also in trouble at school, and her youngest daughter doesn’t even remember her. As her family’s problems get worse, Josie is faced with a difficult decision—to let go and return to her life in Hong Kong or to heal with her family.

Anak was produced by Trina Dayrit in 2000, and was submitted to the 73rd Academy Awards to vie for Best Foreign Language Film.

Melinda in “Mano Po: A Mother’s Love.” The Megastar Sharon Cuneta gave the sternest warning to her hardhearted in-laws as Melinda when she uttered the lines, “Walang hiyain mo na ang lahat, huwag lang ang mga anak ko.”

Cuneta’s iconic mother role sees her as a half-Chinese woman married to a conservative Chinese whose family disapproves of the marriage. After a string of bad luck and business failures, Melinda becomes a poor widow, and just as soon has four children kidnapped by her in-laws. Melinda vows to get her children back after much suffering, and successfully builds up her empire. Now a billionaire, she struggles to repair her relationship with her brood, who had brainwashed by her in-laws about her.

In this sixth installment in 2009 of Regal Film’s family drama franchise, Cuneta earned a Best Actress nomination from Famas.

Gemma in “Abandonada.” But of course, Diamond Star Maricel Soriano is also included in the list as Gemma, who delivered the now classic movie line, “Hanggang hindi ko nakukuha ang anak ko, mananatiling manhid ang puso ko sa sinasabi mong pagmamahal.”

Gemma is a nurse who had to go to Canada to make a living. Her husband (Edu Manzano) and their son are left home in the Philippines as she suffers abuse abroad, even spending time in jail. When she finally finds a way to return to them, she is devastated to find that her husband remarried a rich woman, pretending that their son is his orphaned nephew. She works as a yaya in their household, vowing to get her son back from her manipulative and cunning husband.

Abandonada was produced by Viva Films in 2000.

As a tribute to moms this Mother’s Day, these five films and their heroines are available all this month on iWant TV.