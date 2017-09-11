Five inspiring kids from ‘Little Big Shots’

Every weekend, the cutest, wittiest, and most charming kids from all over the country are given the spotlight to showcase their talent and personality in the weekly program, “Little Big Shots.”

Hosted by Billy Crawford, the franchise first made waves in the US through its host Steve Harvey. Philippines’ very own Ella Nympha was even featured in one episode.

In the Philippines, although their talent, wit, and personality got these kids on national television, it is their inspiring stories and the lessons that come along with them which endeared them to the audience even more.

The show also highlights the Filipino families’ close affinity what with parents and loved ones cheering for the kids and giving them encouraging words. In every story, there’s emphasis on pursuing passion and hard work.

Now almost a month into airing, the show shares five extraordinary and talented children with the most heartwarming stories:

1. Archer Kat Kho

Though born deaf, eleven-year-old Kat did not let her condition stop her from becoming an archer, serving as an inspiration to people with disabilities. Her chosen sport made her shine and eventually let her meet new friends. Her pleasant smile is also a ray of sunshine to the people around her, especially her mother, who vows to be by her side and give her full support.

2. Wushu artist Vincent Ventura

Twelve-year-old Vincent is not only the pride of his family but also of the whole country. He has already represented the Philippines and won in several international competitions. But more than the awards, his parents are proud of him because of his passion not only for his sport, but also for his desire to help his family financially through his scholarship, which he got through wushu. At his very young age, Vincent already knows the value of responsibility.

3.Hoola-hoop dancer Jane Arnado

The cheerful girl won the country’s hearts not only because of her impressive and fiery hoola-hoop tricks, but also her commitment to give her family a bright future. Hoola-hooping is more than just a hobby to her; it also sends her siblings to school and once helped her family pay for home repairs after it was struck by typhoon Yolanda.

“Ang laking tulong sa amin ni Jane kasi nung na-Yolanda ‘yung bahay namin, siya ang nakatulong sa amin. Isa siyang gift ni God,” said Jane’s mother Glen.

4. Hiphop dancer JM Javier

JM wowed Crawford with his death-defying stunts. But this kid from Cavite has a soft side when it comes to his family. His parents broke up when he was just three years old. Luckily, he has a loving aunt and uncle who have taken care of him and loved him as if he were their own child.

After his jaw-dropping hiphop performance in the show, his aunt got emotional and shared how proud she was of her nephew. “Pagbutihan mo lang ‘yung dreams mo, mag-aral ka nang mabuti. Mahal na mahal ka namin,” said tita Joan as she broke down in tears.

5. Kent Abitona, the kid with six-pack abs

People won’t expect a kid as tiny as Kent to have six-pack abs and incredible strength. Only six, Kent instantly became a viral sensation after he impressed netizens with his well-sculpted physique. But what’s really admirable about Kent is his determination to give his family a good life.

“Mama, huwag ka mag-alala, makakaahon din tayo. Mahal na mahal kita. ‘Di kitaiiwan,” Kent told his mother, who had started welling up.