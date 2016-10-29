Five PH curators selected for int’l training program

Five Philippine-based curators have been selected to participate in “Curatorial Intensive,” an international training program for curators organized by Independent Curators International (ICI) headquartered in New York.

This November, the Curatorial Intensive will be held in Manila from November 15 to 21, through the initiative of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and the Office of Senator Loren Legarda. The Metropolitan Museum of Manila will be the hosting the seven-day event. This professional program aims to increase scope, foster dialogue, expand networking and open up new art scenes to curators.

After announcing an open call and carefully assessing proposals received from applicants from 15 countries, the ICI selection committee has selected five curators from the Philippines to participate in the Curatorial Intensive in Manila: Kristoffer Ardeña, Con Cabrera, Avie Felix, Tessa Maria Guazon and Carlos Quijon, Jr. The five were selected based on their curatorial experience, how their respective curatorial proposals could be enhanced by the training, and the complementarity of interests of the pool of participants, among others.

The Philippine-based curators will be joined by Monica Amieva (Mexico City, Mexico), Manila-born Patricia Cariño (San Jose, CA), Atreyee Gupta (Minneapolis, MN), Joleen Loh (Singapore City, Singapore), Asli Seven (Istanbul, Turkey) and Sydney Stoudmire (Chicago, IL). The selected 12 early and mid-career curators will go through a rigorous and highly-constructive lineup of seminars, presentations, site visits, and one-on-one meetings to develop new skills and perspectives on various aspects of curating, as well as to increase dialogue in curatorial ideas. Topics to be discussed in the Curatorial Intensive range from the pragmatics of exhibition-making and funding models to building working relationships with artists.

The program will be led by the following some of esteemed curators and professionals working with institutions in emerging and established art centers around the world: Jessica Berlanga (Creative Director, Alumnos47 Foundation), María del Carmen Carrión (Director of Public Programs and Research, ICI), Cosmin Costinas (Executive Director, Para/Site Art Space, Hong Kong), Joselina Cruz (Director and Curator, Museum of Contemporary Art and Design of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, Manila), Patrick D. Flores (Curator, Vargas Museum, Manila and Adjunct Curator, National Art Gallery, Singapore), Kate Fowle (Chief Curator, Garage Museum of Contemporary Art, Moscow, and Director-at-Large, ICI), Gridthiya Gaweewong (Artistic Director, Jim Thompson Art House, Bangkok), and Renaud Proch (Executive Director, ICI), among others.

The Curatorial Intensive in Manila will be followed by a Curatorial Intensive Symposia that will be open to the public on November 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Renaud Proch, Joselina Cruz, Cosmin Costinas and Maria Lind will discuss current issues in the art world. A 15-minute Q&A period has been allotted after each talk.

For more information, email info@metmuseum.ph.