Five Philippine players earn WAGC National Finals berth

Five Philippine players earned slots in the World Amateur Golfers Championship (WAGC) National Finals after ruling their respective division during the 4th Mayor Erap Cup last April 20 at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club in Mandaluyong City.

The five golfers who earned berths were Lester Lagman, Oliver Gan, Pete Bulaong, Dennis Sta. Cruz, and Ferdie Alcaraz.

Lagman carded a three-under 69 net to beat Don Padilla by two strokes, 71, in Division I. Jeffrey Bernaldez finished third with an even-par 72.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Meanwhile, Gan registered a 12-under 60 to top Division II followed by Manny Salgado and Daniel Joseph Dumlao with 65 and 66 net, respectively.

Division III champion Bulaong, a 16-handicapper, had a 64 net while Roland Lallana won via countback against Anthony Arevalo after both golfers finished with 66.

Sta. Cruz sizzled with four-under par 68 to win Division IV ­— one point ahead of first runner-up Celestino Garcia (69) and second runner-up Jomari Amador (69).

Alcaraz, on the other hand, finished with a 60 net beating Jess Osmena’s 61 and Ely Saludar’s 65.

The five will see action in the National Finals in September with the aim of representing the Philippines in the World Finals in Johor, Malaysia in October.

The tournament was held in cooperation with the Oasis of Love, Mowel Fund, and the Manila City Development to raise funds for charitable institutions.