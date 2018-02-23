Five Philippine SMEs you should know about

Sustainable business has minimal negative impact in the global and local environment, community, society, and even economy. But that is not always the case.

In fashion alone, this $3-trillion global industry accounts for 10 percent of global carbon emissions and remains the second largest industrial polluter, second only to oil.

Today, industry sectors make green products that are fashionable and sustainable. The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has affirmed that 99 percent of the national economy in 2017 is fuelled by small and medium enterprises, or SMEs.

These SMEs are venturing to green practices, not as a corporate social responsibility, but as a pillar of the business. They produce, manufacture, and sell homegrown products to bazaars and sustainable art fairs such as the month-long “Art and Soul of Filipino”, International Food Expo, and other avenues such as Mercato Centrale, the Salcedo and Legaspi weekend markets, and Mandala Park in Mandaluyong.

While there are all-natural cosmetics and locally manufactured fashion items, adding other sustainable products to your basket will help you look your best. Turmeric tea for instance is a go-to anti-inflammatory ingredient, and recommended to increase the antioxidant capacity of the body. A handful of energy-filling snacks made are also as nutritious as a full-course meal our body needs. So why not make your beauty regimen green by going holistic? Your body will thank you in return.

Listed below are some of the more popular green brands in the homegrown, locally-made, and sustainable product category.

Mana Bites

The birth of Mana Bites was inspired by its founder’s trip to Bali. In yoga, mana means energy, and the yogi founder, Chrissie Torres, wanted snacking to be healthy, tasty, and waste-free. Her mission: provide superfood with gluten-free, sugar-free, and paleo-free ingredients, while avoiding single-use plastics. Her products range from mana balls, mana bars, and mana cookies.

Web: www.manabites.marketa.ph

Facebook: www.facebook.com/manabites

Instagram: www.instagram.com/manabites

Email: manabitesph@gmail.com

PAPEL Women Weavers

PAPEL Women Weavers is a community-based enterprise selling a wide variety of products made from recycled paper. A group of twenty-five women work in Sambayanan Cooperative and they weave baskets, bags, and hampers, which are sold online, or made-to-order.

Contact: Letty Reyes at 0947-5345759 or 02-2541866

Facebook: www.facebook.com/papelwomen

Marquina shoes

Custom-made shoes are finding its spotlight again, as Marquina Shoemaker tries to revive the ailing industry of shoemaking. Every gent, and even ladies, can look classy and casual with the brand’s handmade, high-quality, classic finish shoes.

Email: info@marquinashoemaker.com

Web: www.marquinashoemaker.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/marquinashoemaker

Lokalitea

The rise of natural drinks branding themselves with healing and antioxidants is becoming more recognized through bazaars, online platforms, and other food exhibitions. Lokalitea is one of them.

The all-natural drink started in 2014 offering freshly brewed beverages using a turmeric base infused with locally sourced herbs and fruits. Turmeric or ‘luyang dilaw’ is often used for sore throat and cough relief. It can also help improve digestion as well as liver and kidney functions, treat asthma, lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and may help prevent cancer.

It comes in four locally-grown flavors: Pandan, Lemon Grass, Dalandan, and Calamansi. It is available in solo serving size of 350 ml bottle. They deliver within Metro Manila every Monday and Thursday.

Email: lokaliteaph@gmail.com

Web: www.lokalitea.marketa.ph

Contact: 0917-8133724

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/lokalitea

Gifts and Graces

Gifts and Graces is a foundation that empowers artisan communities by showcasing products made by underprivileged communities throughout the Philippines. It is known for their wide selection of T’Boli beadwork, pillows, mini T’boli Agung, warrior keepsake box, bells, brass, T’nalak cloth, and other T’Boli-made items such as coasters, Buri tissue box, and many more. Visit their flagship store at Unit 323 LRI Design Plaza, N. Garcia Street, Makati City.

Contact: 02-7592525

Facebook: www.facebook.com/gngfairtrade

Instagram: www.instagram.com/giftsandgracesfairtrade