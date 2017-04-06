Five-star hotel introduces new executive chef via food fest

With a rich and colorful culinary scene attached to his country of origin, it is but fitting for Diamond Hotel Philippines to welcome it new executive chef Francisco Coque through a grand Spanish food festival titled “Exquisita Comida Española.”

Ongoing until April 9 at the hotel’s Corniche Restaurant, Coque has prepared an array of Spanish culinary classics for guests to feast on.

“We have carefully crafted the most refined and flavorful ingredients that represent Spain,” he promised.

Bringing guests around several stations, the chef first recommended trying out his specialty, Paella Negra served with aioli.

“What we have here is a unique mix of fresh seafood and carefully selected spices and other ingredients. This Spanish favorite is sure to please your palate,” Coque remarked.

For appetizers, Coque suggested the famous Gambas Al Ajillo, a generous serving of prawns sautéed in garlic, imported olive oil, and chili flakes; Tortilla Española, a Spanish omelette mixed with potato, onion and egg; and the delectably crisp Asparagus Blanca de Navarra and deliciously soft Croquetas de Jamon.

Moreover, diners will delight in an all-Spanish assortment of cold cuts and cheeses like Jamon Iberico and Queso Manchego for an added complement.

Perhaps the piece de resistance in this banquet is Cochinillo Asado at the carving station. The roasted whole suckling pig stuffed with truffled rice is rich and flavorful, making it one of the crowd favorites.

For sweet endings, Spanish specialty desserts such as Churros con Chocolate, Tocinillo de Cielo, and Crema Catalana.

Chef Francisco has worked for various restaurants around the world, four of which are Michelin-starred, and hotels in Spain, London and USA until he found his way to Manila.

As a special treat, Spanish expatriates and Spanish Embassy employees are entitled to a 30-percent discount at the lunch and dinner buffet.

For details, call 528-3000 ext. 1121