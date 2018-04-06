Five things to look out for in Bundesliga

BERLIN: Robert Lewandowski is hoping to continue his brilliant goalscoring record against Augsburg and help Bayern Munich wrap up a sixth successive Bundesliga title on Saturday.

While the Polish striker looks to add to his tally of 18 goals against Augsburg, victory for Bayern would see them crowned German champions for the 28th time.

It would also extend a curious stadium curse for the Bundesliga giants, who have never won a league title in their own Allianz Arena.

Bayern have been heavily linked to Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac this week, whose team host Hoffenheim in a key clash in the race for Europe.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund will look to bounce back from last week’s humiliation in Munich, while Cologne are in last-chance saloon when they face fellow strugglers Mainz.

Here are five things to look out for in this weekend’s Bundesliga action:

Bayern’s home curse

Bayern Munich are famously formidable at home, but they have never won a Bundesliga title in the Allianz Arena.

Of the eight titles they have won since moving to the stadium in 2005, Bayern have not wrapped up a single one in front of their own fans.

That run looks set to continue this weekend, with the champions-in-waiting expected to clinch the title with a win over Augsburg.

Bayern will be boosted by superstar striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored more goals against Augsburg than he has against any other team.

Kovac in the spotlight

Eintracht Frankfurt coach Niko Kovac has this week emerged as a favourite to succeed Jupp Heynckes at Bayern in the summer.

Former Bayern player Kovac has impressed many by transforming Frankfurt from relegation candidates to Champions League hopefuls in recent years.

Frankfurt hope that the speculation is not distracting their coach as he prepares for a pivotal clash against fellow European hopefuls Hoffenheim on Sunday.

“We should be focusing on Hoffenheim, because it’s a damned important game for us: a six-pointer,” said sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Dortmund behind closed doors

After their 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern last weekend, Borussia Dortmund are hoping to bounce back with a victory over Stuttgart on Sunday. The team has trained behind closed doors in the last few days, as coach Peter Stoeger decided to protect his players from the public eye in a difficult week.

“The result in Munich will stay with us for a long time, it was not a nice experience,” said Stoeger on Tuesday. “We need to make sure that we turn things around by the weekend.”

Brandt boost for Bayer

Bayer Leverkusen face RB Leipzig on Monday, in what could be a decisive fixture in the race for Champions League qualification. Leverkusen were given a timely boost ahead of the top-four clash, when rising star Julian Brandt signed a new contract, binding him to the club until 2021.

“I want to win titles here in Leverkusen,” said Brandt, who had long been expected to move to Bayern Munich.

He and his team’s first priority, though, is to pick up a good result in Monday’s Champions League six-pointer.

Last chance for Cologne

Just one year ago, Cologne celebrated returning to European football with a win over Mainz. On Saturday, the two teams meet again, but this time it is a matter of survival. Mainz is currently in the relegation play-off place, six points ahead of second from bottom Cologne. With just five games left, anything but victory would effectively doom Cologne to relegation. “We know how much is riding on this game,” said Cologne coach Stefan Ruthenbeck.

AFP