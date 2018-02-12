Five ways to engage kids in good hygiene habits

Keeping their children clean can be a huge challenge for most parents. At an early age, the little ones don not see the wash, lather, and rinse routine as a necessity, so it is up to parents to include fun and engaging activities in their daily cleanliness routine.

With helps from Licealiz Head Lice Treatment Shampoo, here are a few tips to make kids look forward to their hygiene routine.

1. Hygiene kits pay off

Before sending kids off to school, it’s helpful to pack a hygiene kit for them to use. Baby wipes are a great fix for cleaning hands before and after eating at school. It’s also a safer option for younger kids to use instead of rubbing alcohol, which might spill or come into contact with their eyes.

Parents can opt for alcohol-free wipes that are specially designed to use for eating.

Other must-haves are lightly scented baby powders, colognes, fresh face towels, and other toiletries.

2. Enjoy bath time moments

Making bath time fun is a surefire way to create priceless moments with children.

3. 1, 2, 3, Brush your teeth!

It’s also helpful to buy cute and charming products that can boost their excitement. A toothpaste with their favorite cartoon characters or a light up toothbrush is a great way to make brushing fun.

Additionally, parents can invite their child to join them while brushing. To add to the fun, they can dance to the tune of the swish-swish sounds their brushes makes. The key here of for parents to not be afraid to incorporate music into their routine.

4. Sing the germs away

The music trick can also be helpful with handwashing, parents and their kids can sing together as they rub and scrub your way into clean hands.

Parents can also try simple nursery rhymes like “Wash, Wash, Wash Your Hands” (to the tune of “Row, Row, Row Your Boat”), “This is the Way We Wash Our Hands” (to the tune of “Mulberry Bush”), or better yet, create a unique song together.

5. Stress-free nail-clipping

Not all kids are fond of having their fingernails cut; sometimes it’s as hard as making them eat vegetables.

To avoid dirt from getting stuck underneath their tiny fingernails, help children enjoy nail-clipping by singing them a fun song or telling them a short story that involves their fingers. “This Little Piggy” and “Finger Family” are just a few examples of songs and stories that will keep them distracted while parents cut their nails.

Taking good care of children isn’t as wearying if parents put the fun in everything. Aside from having bonding moments with them, kids can also enjoy the good of their well-being.