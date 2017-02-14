‘Fixer’ nabbed IN Bacolod CITY

BACOLOD CITY: A suspected “fixer” at the Office of the Building Official at the Bacolod City New Government Center here was arrested carrying voluminous documents related to OBO permit processing. Executive Assistant Celestino Guara named the suspect as Jonathan Navarro who told him that he was just tasked to carry the documents. Navarro also claimed he was a casual employee assigned at Burgos Market which, it turned out, he was not. Guara said he received reports from OBO staff and Public Order and Safety Office guards that Navarro was often seen at the OBO bringing documents related to building permit acquisition.

Navarro was released from police custody while charges for violation of the Anti-Red Tape Act (ARTA) will be filed against him. The ARTA mandates all government offices to improve efficiency in the delivery of services to the public by reducing bureaucratic red tape, preventing graft and corruption and providing penalties thereof.