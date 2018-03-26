Fixing Metro Cebu’s traffic

THIS year’s first full council meeting of the Regional Development Council of Central Visayas (Region 7) had its moment of drama when Cebu City North District Rep. Raul del Mar walked out in protest over the fate of his proposed infrastructure projects. Three underpass projects—worth a total of P16 billion—that the veteran congressman wanted undertaken in his district, were not endorsed by the RDC. Instead, the council recommended that the projects be subjected to further feasibility studies.

These studies will determine whether underpasses are really the most appropriate solution for the identified locations. In addition, the studies will ensure that if the projects are implemented, there will be proper preparations and coordination to minimize the inconvenience to the public. The RDC has found the Department of Public Works and Highways Region 7 wanting in this regard, commencing big infrastructure projects apparently without ensuring that comprehensive and tested traffic rerouting schemes are in place prior to the closer of roads. An ongoing underpass project in the southern part of Cebu City is causing daily traffic gridlocks. Implementing three or more similar projects – each will take several years to complete – at the same time could result in city-wide traffic gridlock with a spillover effect to neighboring cities.

Bad could also soon turn to worse for motorists passing through Mandaue City as construction of an 800-meter underpass under Mandaue’s UN Avenue will start later this year. UN Avenue is the short but wide road that ends up in the 2nd Mandaue-Mactan bridge. People familiar with this part of Mandaue City know that it has some of the worst traffic in Metro Cebu as this is a major connecting point between the north, south and Mactan. The RDC asked DPWH 7 why the project contractor—Tacloban City-based BM Marketing—hasn’t yet submitted a traffic master plan detailing the rerouting and alternate roads available to the riding public. The construction will start in a few months’ time and will take three years to complete. The roads in the surrounding industrial zone and mixed commercial-residential neighborhoods are narrow and mostly good for one-way traffic only.

Trying to make sense of it all, the Visayas chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines (AmCham) invited the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB) to present its plans and projects relating to Metro Cebu’s growing traffic woes. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has estimated the economic losses suffered by Metro Manila due to traffic congestion to P3.5 billion a day, but no similar estimate has been made for Metro Cebu. The many comments and questions raised by the AmCham Visayas members during the open forum, however, showed that businesses, including the tourism sector, are affected by the traffic congestion and concerned that government action to ease the situation is too little and too late.

The MCDCB comprises 13 cities and municipalities, from Carcar City in the south and Danao City in the north. It is chaired by Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide 3rd. All major national government agencies and organizations and Cebu’s various chambers of commerce and industry and business groups are members, and so are a number of private companies and NGOs. The MCDCB provides a platform for the LGUs to formulate, and the members to promote, a balanced, sustainable and well-planned development of Metro Cebu that is coordinated across geographical jurisdictions.

While the MCDCB has no authority or power to enter into contracts or impose itself on the participating LGUs and private entities, it has spearheaded a number of programs to improve traffic management: a Metro Cebu Truck Corridor has been established through which trucks are not subjected to the truck bans that LGUs impose on some roads during the day to limit vehicle volume. The MCDCB is also assisting the LGUs to formulate or revise traffic codes – the objective being that all LGUs would have uniform traffic rules. A seminar for traffic enforcers from all 13 LGUs was held late last year. An education campaign has been conducted in public schools to ensure that the future generation of drivers and passengers will have more appreciation for traffic rules than the current generation.

JICA which supports the MCDCB with grants and expertise is in the process of completing a master plan on traffic management and urban transport system in Metro Cebu. Whether or not the master plan will contain underpasses and flyovers remains to be seen. However, listening to JICA team leader Tetsuji Matsujima’s presentation at the AmCham meeting, an infrastructure-illiterate like me realized that underpasses and flyovers, when introduced as stand-alone solutions to the scale of traffic congestion we experience in Metro Cebu, will bring only short-term relief. They are not integrated into the larger solutions and instead end up becoming part of the problem.