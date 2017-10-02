Flag carrier begins Clark-Batanes flights

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched flights between Clark and Batanes last Sunday, Department of Tourism (DoT) in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley) announced.

PAL held a send-off ceremony for its inaugural Clark-Batanes flight at the Clark International Airport’s pre-departure area on Sunday at 10:55 a.m.

The flights will be four times weekly, providing a convenient link for the Ilocos Region, the Cordilleras, and Central Luzon and those connecting from the Visayas and Mindanao to visit one of the country’s “living community museums.”

The island group of Batanes is an archipelago province situated in the Cagayan Valley region. It is the northernmost province in the country and also the smallest, both in population and land area.

The province is among those in the tentative list of world heritage sites under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).