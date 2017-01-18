Flash floods in parts of Mindanao kill 4

AT LEAST four people were reported dead following massive flooding in Cagayan de Oro City and other parts of Northern Mindanao triggered by a low-pressure area and the tail end of a cold front on Monday.

The death toll rose to four after the recovery of the body of an 84-year-old tuba gatherer who was declared missing on Monday afternoon. Three people were reported injured and another was missing.

Maricel Rivera, head of the Cagayan de Oro City information office, announced that the city council declared a state of calamity in an emergency session at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

A total of 1,116 families or 4,879 people were affected as the weather brought cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rains and thunderstorms over Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga peninsula, Palawan and the Visayas, said Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) executive director and administrator of the Office of Civil Defense.

Also, 810 families or 3,911 persons were evacuated to safer grounds.

Jalad said the situation was manageable at the level of the local government units and local agencies, and did not require the NDRRMC to step in.

Jalad said the worst hit was Cagayan de Oro. Rains that hit the city were not like those produced by Typhoon “Sendong” in 2011 when the Iponan and Cagayan rivers swelled. However, minor tributaries like creeks overflowed, and clogged drains made flooding worse, he said.

Neighboring Iligan City experienced a blackout on Monday night. Electricity in Iligan, distributed by Iligan Light and Power, Inc., was restored at 2:55 a.m. on Tuesday, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said in a statement.

At least seven municipalities in the province of Lanao del Sur were flooded because of heavy rains on Monday.

with JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL, MOH SAADUDDIN AND PNA