Flash floods submerge 4 villages in Bataan

MARIVELES, Bataan: Flash floods hit four villages here and destroyed a foot bridge at the height of intermittent light to heavy rains on Friday night brought by northwest monsoon triggered by Tropical Storm “Jolina.”

The foot bridge that connects two barangay (villages) – Ipag and BalonAnito – was washed out by the rushing flood waters, according to Armando Tariela, one of the residents, said.

Mariveles Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer Edwina Mia said flood waters reached almost knee-deep that started to rise at about 4 p.m. and lasted until almost midnight.

“Floodwater was knee-deep in some places and chest-high in others from 4 p.m. to almost midnight in the low-lying areas,” she said.

The floodwaters subsided before 3 a.m. of Saturday.

Other affected villages were Baseco and San Isidro.

Only nine families chose to be evacuated temporarily to the barangay hall but returned home on Saturday morning, Mia added.

Hundreds of workers of multinational factories at the Bataan Freeport Area who were bound for home were stranded and waited for hours for the flood to subside.

Rodito Luyo, chairman of Barangay Ipag, said they tied ropes along the flooded areas as guide for factory workers in going home as they waded through the waters.

He said flood rose up to waist-deep in Purok 3 toPurok 6 in Barangay Ipag.

Residents on Saturday morning were busy cleaning their houses and clearing the streets of thick mud left by the flood.

The Manila Times saw Leonora Ricardo of Barangay BalonAnito washing loads of clothes and other belongings which, she said, were drenched by the flash flood that rose up to chest-high inside their house.

Village residents Smith Esturas and Albert Escurido said floodwaters that rushed down from the mountain caused the overflowing of rivers.