Flashfloods hit Bacolod, Negros

BACOLOD CITY: Continuous downpour caused flashfloods in this city and several areas of Negros Occidental on Friday submerging 16 barangay (villages), a report from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) said.

Radio reports and social media accounts also showed that many commuters were stranded for several hours as there were no more public utility jeepney and taxi plying the city’s major routes as early as 8 p.m. on Friday.

Pictures posted on Facebok also showed residents wading in neck-deep floodwaters in their struggle to go home.

The city government deployed garbage trucks to rescue stranded commuters and evacuees.

The flashflood was brought about by heavy rains and thunderstorm that hit most parts of Western Visayas at about noon aggravated by a low pressure area forecasted over southern Negros.

The CDRRMO also reported at least 116 families from Barangay 27, Barangay 28, Barangay Singcang-Airport, 35, 40, 41, Pahanocoy, Alijis, Taculing, Mansilingan, Mandalagan, Tangub, Bata, 2, 14, and Sum-ag were evacuated in schools and village halls.

The floods also caused a brownout in half of the city but the Central Negros Electric Cooperative (CENECO) said they were restoring power supply in affected areas as soon as the waters subside.

Local disaster monitoring units said the floods have subsided on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Division head Zeaphard Gerhart Caelian said floods also hit other cities in the province including Sipalay, Bago, Talisay and La Carlota, and the towns of Hinobaan, Murcia, Binalbagan, and Pontevedra.

Local disaster officials advised residents to monitor the rain and evacuate immediately or call for assistance once floodwaters rise.