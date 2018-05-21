Flat free driving from Blade!

Avoid the hassle of running a flat tire with the smart Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). A technology once beyond the reach of consumers from its prohibitive pricing, Blade Autocenter, the country’s automotive lifestyle store, has made this technology affordable and more convenient to use.

The Blade TPMS helps monitor the high/low air pressure of tires, temperature, and detects air leakage from all four tires. “It is easy install and our trained technicians will install it with OEM quality,” explained Albert Go of Blade.

The benefits of installing a TPMS in your sedan, AUV, or SUV are flat tire prevention, leakage warning, prevention of uneven tire wear from improper tire pressure, prolonging tire life. “It also the most dependable and affordable TPMS in the local market at just P6,499,” added Go.

The Blade Tire Pressure Monitoring System has been quality tested and approved for use as a safety and accident prevention equipment. It is available in Blade stores in SM, Ayala, and Robinsons Malls nationwide.