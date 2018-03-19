Flat free driving from Blade!

Avoid the hassle of running a flat tire with the smart Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). A technology once beyond the reach of consumers because of its prohibitive pricing, Blade Autocenter, the country’s automotive lifestyle, store has made this technology affordable and more convenient to use.

The Blade TPMS helps you to monitor the high/low air pressure of your tires, temperature, and detects air leakage from all four tires. “It is easy install and our trained technicians will install it with OEM quality,” explained Albert Go of Blade.

The benefits of installing a TPMS in your sedan, AUV or SUV are flat tire prevention; leakage warning; tire wear from improper tire pressure; and it is cost effective because it will prolong tire life. “It also the most dependable and affordable TPMS in the local market at just P6,499,” added Go.

The Blade Tire Pressure Monitoring System has been quality tested and approved for use as a safety and accident prevention equiptment. It is available in Blade stores in SM, Ayala, and Robinsons Malls nationwide.