‘Flat tax’ rate offered to self-employed

THE Senate version of the tax reform package has offered an eight percent “flat tax” for self-employed individuals and professionals to encourage them to pay the correct taxes.

Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara on Monday said the Senate version of the tax reform package has made available to self-employed individuals and professionals a flat tax regime that is “simpler and easier to comply [with].”

“The previous administration opted for the ‘scare and shame’ tactic but I believe a developmental approach or incentivizing them to follow tax rules would be a more effective strategy,” he added.

“That’s why we introduced an eight percent flat tax for easier compliance. Let us simplify the system for our small-scale businessmen,” the senator said.

Under Senate Bill 1592 or the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train), self-employed individuals and professionals can choose between an 8 percent flat tax on gross sales or receipts to be filed only once a year or the personal income tax rate with allowable deduction.

The eight percent tax will be in lieu of the personal income tax, which is currently filed quarterly, and the percentage tax, filed monthly, according to Angara, chairman of the Senate ways and means committee.

“Congress is making a distinction between the tax treatment of compensation income earners and self-employed individuals and professionals because we recognize the need to really simplify the process and make it easier for them to comply and pay correct taxes,” he said.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) reported that self-employed and professionals contribute only 15 percent of the total income tax collection and compensation income earners 85 percent.

“Income taxes of compensation income earners, like our teachers, nurses, call center agents, are automatically withheld by their employers,” Angara said.

“On the other hand, self-employed and professionals, like owners of sari-sari [variety]stores and carinderias [small restaurants], and our doctors and lawyers, have to file their taxes on their own or with the help of accountants, which they can’t afford to hire most of the time,” he added.