FLAW FABULOUS

Diesel

Diesel inspires its loyal patrons with its newly introduced, “Go with the Flaw” campaign, which encourages people to accept the flaws that make them unique and proudly flaunt them. Society constantly strives for perfection, but, as Diesel puts it, perfection is boring. Reflecting this powerful moment of self-acceptance, Diesel released its 2018 Spring-Summer Collection which is all about self-expression. Find a versatile mix of pieces that glorifies the iconic Diesel elements with an authentic ‘90s vibe.

Diesel is located at Greenbelt 3 and Power Plant Mall.

