Flight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat

SINGAPORE: A flight operated by budget airline Scoot was on Thursday escorted back to Singapore by fighter jets after a passenger allegedly made a bomb threat, police and the airline said. The flight bound for Hat Yai in Thailand landed safely at the city-state’s Changi Airport at 3:23 p.m. (0723 GMT), said an airline statement. It had taken off from Singapore about two hours earlier, the city-state’s Straits Times newspaper reported. It was escorted by Singapore air force fighter jets, said Scoot, which is the budget arm of Singapore Airlines. The Straits Times said this was usual procedure for such incidents. The airline said in a statement that they are working closely with the authorities.

AFP