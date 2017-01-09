Flights canceled due to tropical depression

Two domestic flights of Philippine Airlines were canceled due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced on Sunday morning.

The canceled flights were 2P 2095 from Manila to Surigao, and 2P 2096 from Surigao to Manila.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reportedl y issued Tropical Storm Signal # 1 to the Central Visayas region due to tropical depression “Auring.”

“Auring” continued to move closer towards Surigao del Sur, as off 11 a.m. on Sunday.