Some flights cancelled due to bad weather

SOME flights bound for provinces affected by Tropical Depression “Kiko” were cancelled on Tuesday, airport authorities said.

As of 11 a.m., the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) listed the following:

PAL Express:

2P2014 Manila-Tuguegarao

2P2015 Tuguegarao-Manila

2P2041 Manila-Caticlan

2P2042 Caticlan-Manila

Cebu Pacific:

5J504 Manila-Tuguegarao

5J505 Tuguegarao-Manila

5J196 Manila-Cauayan (Isabela)

5J197 Cauayan-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said earlier on Tuesday that “Kiko” was 345 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is up over Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and Babuyan group of islands. BENJIE VERGARA

