Tuesday, September 5, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Some flights cancelled due to bad weather

    Some flights cancelled due to bad weather

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    SOME flights bound for provinces affected by Tropical Depression “Kiko” were cancelled on Tuesday, airport authorities said.

    As of 11 a.m., the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) listed the following:

    PAL Express:

    2P2014 Manila-Tuguegarao
    2P2015 Tuguegarao-Manila
    2P2041 Manila-Caticlan
    2P2042 Caticlan-Manila

    Cebu Pacific:

    5J504 Manila-Tuguegarao
    5J505 Tuguegarao-Manila
    5J196 Manila-Cauayan (Isabela)
    5J197 Cauayan-Manila

    The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said earlier on Tuesday that “Kiko” was 345 kilometers (km) east of Casiguran, Aurora with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

    Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is up over Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Batanes, and Babuyan group of islands. BENJIE VERGARA

    READ: Signal No. 1 up in Northern Luzon areas as ‘Kiko’ maintains strength–Pagasa

    Share
    Email
    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.