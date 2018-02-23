Floirendo freed on bail

REP. Antonio Floirendo of Davao del Norte, who is facing graft charges over a land deal, posted bail, after a warrant of arrest was issued against him.

A statement to reporters by a certain Gory Aquino said that Floirendo posted P30,000 bail on the same day of his arrest on February 19.

“Davao City RTC Executive Judge Emmanuel Carpio received Floirendo at past 4 p.m. [on February 19]and issued an order to police to not enforce the arrest warrant against the lawmaker after he posted a P30,000 bail bond,” the statement read.

The statement also disclosed that Floirendo voluntarily surrendered to Senior Police Officer 2 Gideon Tambis of the Matina of Davao City Police Station.

“The undersigned police officer respectfully returned the warrant of arrest of one Antonio Del Rosario Floirendo, Jr. with information that the said person voluntarily surrendered to me as peace officer and intimated that he intends to post cash bond,” Tambis said as shown in a handwritten image attached in the email sent by Aquino read.

“Thus, the accused is endorsed to the RTC Regional Trial Court judge for appropriate action,” Tambis added.

Floirendo is the top donor of the presidential campaign of then candidate Davao City Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, pouring in P75 million. His donation is P4 million more than Duterte’s second highest donor and running mate, then Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Floirendo’s graft charges stemmed from the graft complaint filed by another Duterte ally, Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte, which the congressman filed before the Ombudsman.

Alvarez questioned the 2003 Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) entered into by the Floirendo-owned Tagum Agricultural Development Co. (Tadeco) and the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), which provides that Tadeco pay BuCor P26.5 million a year for use of 5,308 hectares of agricultural land of the Davao Prison and Penal Farm for 25 years.

Based on the findings of the Commission on Audit (CoA), the BuCor-Tadeco deal violated Section 3, Article 12 of the 1987 Constitution, which provides that “alienable lands of the public domain shall be limited to agricultural lands… and private corporations or associations may not hold such alienable lands of the public domain except by lease, for a period not exceeding twenty-five years, renewable for not more than twenty-five years, and not to exceed one thousand hectares in area…”