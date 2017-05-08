Floirendo ousted from CA

Rep. Antonio Floirendo, Jr. of Davao del Norte was ousted from the Commission on Appointments on Monday afternoon.

House Deputy Majority Leader Juan Pablo Bondoc of Pampanga moved for Floirendo’s ouster. There was no objection even if the latter was the top donor of President Rodrigo Duterte, contributing P75 million to his campaign kitty.

The ouster was triggered by Rep. Rodolfo Albano 3rd of Isabela who left the Nacionalista Party to join the ruling PDP-Laban.

The CA rules provide that the 24-strong CA must be composed of 12 House members and 12 senators. The seats are allocated based on “proportional representation from the political parties and parties or organizations registered under the party-list system.”

Since PDP-Laban has more than 118 members in the House, it got the most number of CA seats – seven. The NP, Nationalist People’s Coalition, National Unity Party and the Liberal Party got one seat each. The 12th seat was allocated to the Party-list Coalition.

Before he left NP, Albano was supposed to share his CA seat with party-mate Rep. Seth Jalosjos. But because he switched to the PDP-Laban, Albano was elected as one of PDP Laban’s representatives in the CA, replacing Floirendo.

Floirendo’s ouster came a day before the House of Representatives was to probe the 2003 Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between the Bureau of Corrections (Bucor) and the Tagum Agricultural Development Company (Tadeco) owned by Floirendo’s family.

The Commission on Audit had said that the deal should be junked for being illegal. Llanesca Panti