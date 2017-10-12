Flood advisory issued in Cagayan Valley due to ‘Odette’

THE Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Cagayan Valley (Region 2) issued a flood advisory as four overflow bridges in the region were rendered impassable due to a downpour brought about by Tropical Depression (TD) “Odette.”

Affected are Cagayan province’s Tawi overflow bridge in Peñablanca town, Bagusat and Bagunit overflow bridges in Baggao town, and Alicaocao overflow bridge in Cauayan City in Isabela.

Gov. Manuel Mamba of Cagayan province also issued a notice on Thursday morning declaring the suspension of classes in private and public pre-school to senior high school due to TD Odette.

Mamba said the suspension was based on the recommendation by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

He also issued a postponement of the provincial development council meeting in Cagayan Sub-Capitol in Bangag, Lallo town and advised local chief executives to be in their respective areas of responsibility.

According to the Northern Luzon Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Odette slightly intensified as it moved westward over the Philippine sea.

As of 4 a.m. on Thursday, the state weather bureau said the center of Odette was at 730 kilometers of Tuguegarao City in Cagayan province with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 is now up in Cagayan, including Babuyan group of Islands; Isabela, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Ifugao.

Watercourses likely to be affected was the middle main Cagayan River and its tributaries which include the Pinacanauan rivers in the cities of Ilagan in Isabela and Tuguegarao in Cagayan, as well as in the towns of Tumaini and San Pablo in Isabela.

Also affected are the lower main Cagayan River and its tributaries which include the rivers of Pared, Dummun, Zinundungan and Chico particularly in the towns of Alcala, Lasam, Gattaran and Santo Niño, as well as allied rivers of Abulug and Baua towns, all in Cagayan province.

Local Disaster Risks Reduction Management Councils (LDRRMC) in these areas were advised to issue warnings to people living near mountains slopes and in low-lying areas to take necessary precautionary measures against possible flash floods, landslides and river flooding.

Meanwhile, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said preparations for Odette were also being undertaken

“NGCP has implemented the necessary preparations and precautions to minimize the impact of Tropical Depression Odette on transmission operations and facilities,” Lilibeth Gaydowen, NGCP North Luzon public relations officer, said.

She said preparations included ensuring the reliability of communications equipment, availability of hardware materials and supplies.

“[These are] necessary for the repair of damage to facilities, as well as the positioning of line crews in strategic areas to facilitate immediate restoration work under our ,” Gaydowen said.

She said the preparation was part of NGCP’s Integrated Disaster Action Plan (IDAP) to ensure the readiness of all power transmission facilities expected to be affected by the weather disturbance.