Flood delays power restoration to Davao Light franchise areas

Customers of Davao Light and Power Co. Inc. in Davao City proper and those in some parts of Davao del Norte area have no electricity because of heavy flooding, an effect of Typhoon Vinta, on December 22.

Communications officer Rossano Luga said Davao Light has to manually shut off power in the affected areas as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the residents.

Areas affected are Callawa, Tigatto, Jade Valley, Mandug, El Rio Bacaca, Marfori, San Rafael, Bankerohan, Gravahan Matina and from Maa Gem Village going to Maa City Jail.

Areas in Lasang, Panabo, Santo Tomas and Kapalong were also affected.

“Restoration of power will commence as soon as we have ensured that it is safe to energize by making sure that flood waters in the affected areas have subsided,” Luga said.

Customers whose homes were flooded are encouraged to check their outlets or hire an electrician to ensure that their electrical wirings and outlets are already dry.

Davao Light will conduct a thorough inspection in the areas affected prior to restoration works.