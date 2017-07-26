FLOOD-prone villages in Manila have been alerted and rescue units put in place, an official from the city’s disaster unit said on Wednesday, as tropical storm “Gorio” continued to dump rain in Metro Manila.

“As soon as the weather bureau announced typhoon ‘Gorio’, we immediately dispatched our rescue teams, ” said Jhonny Yu of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office.

Some of the identified flood-prone areas were the Baseco Compound, Isla Puting Bato, and Parola.

Yu said the office deployed brand new heavy rescue and amphibious trucks.

Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada ordered the preparation of evacuation centers, including two in Tondo that needed repair.

Estrada directed Manila Social Welfare head Nanet Tayag to oversee the clearing of the Delpan Sports Complex and an adjacent evacuation center where 182 families have been staying after a recent fire destroyed their homes.

Estrada also announced the suspension of classes from pre-school to high school Wednesday afternoon as recommended by Manila Schools Superintendent Wilfredo Cabral.

Suspension of classes in the college level is based on the discretion of school heads.