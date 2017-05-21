Floodbuster keep quarterfinals bid alive

LA Revilla and Reden Celda registered career-highs in points to power Mahindra to a 122-121 overtime thriller over Phoenix to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal seat in the Philippine Basketball Association Season (PBA) 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Revilla tallied a personal-best 26 points including the basket that sent the game in overtime while Celda capped his career-high 25 points with a go-ahead floater with 21 seconds left in overtime to lead the Floodbuster to their third win in 10 matches.

But they don’t control their fate as they need the help of other teams.

“I think we’re going to need some help from other teams, but it is a good situation to be statistically still in it someway, somehow considering the kind of up and down season we had,” said Mahindra assistant coach Chris Gavina, who praised Revilla and Celda after the match.

“I’m out of words in how I described LA’s game tonight,” he added. “He carried us in this game. And for Celda, he is our consistent player. I’m happy the other players also contributed well in this game. In our remaining game, we have to stay hungry and focus.”

Phoenix import Jameel McKay had the chance to steal game but he missed the potential game-winning drive and the Fuel Masters failed to collar an offensive rebound as time expired.

Celda unloaded 13 of his total output in the third period to put the Floodbuster back in the game.

Mahindra import Keith Wright added 18 points and 21 rebounds while Eric Camson and Glenn Khobuntin chipped in 17 and 13 markers, respectively.

McKay led Phoenix with 18 points while Matthew Wright added 17 markers for the Fuel Masters, who dropped to 4-6.

Scores

MAHINDRA 122 – Revilla 26, Celda 25, Wright 18, Camson 17, Khobuntin 13, Deutchman 6, Teng 6, Corpuz 4, Nimes 3, Salva 2, Caperal 1, Paniamogan 1, Yee 0, Ballesteros 0.

PHOENIX 121 – McKay 18, Wright 17, Alolino 16, Borboran 15, Jazul 15, W. Wilson 10, Baguio 9, Intal 7, Eriobu 6, Dehesa 4, Kramer 2, Torres 2, Lanete 0.

Quarterscores: 27-30, 58-62, 93-93, 116-116,122-121.