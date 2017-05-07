Floodbuster subdue Elite, nail second win

Mahindra drew solid contributions from its new recruits and downed Blackwater, 96-87, to keep a slim chance of advancing to the next round of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Glenn Khobuntin and Eric Camson, acquired by the Floodbuster in a trade with NLEX, provided spark off the bench to help their new team notched its second win in nine games.

Khobuntin tallied a career-high 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and hauled down five rebounds while Camson chipped in nine markers as Mahindra snapped a five-game losing steak and stayed in the hunt for the last quarterfinal seat.

“Amazing effort from our new guys, Glenn (Khobuntin) and Eric (Camson),” said Mahindra assistant coach Chris Gavina.

“We felt the togetherness of these guys going into these guys was a high-value asset for us winning this game. We just committed to each other. We just have to play our best in our remaining two games,” he added.

Rookie guard Reden Celda matched his personal best of 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to go along with four rebounds and four assists, while import Keith Wight posted 16 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks to lead the Floodbuster.

Philip Paniamogan and Jackson Corpus added eight points each also for the Mahindra.

LA Revilla’s jumper gave Mahindra its biggest advantage, 91-79, with still 4:35 to go in the last period. The Elite, who dropped to 2-7, never had a serious run sine then to get back in the game.

The Elite drew 29 points, 25 rebounds and six assists performance from Greg Smith but was not enough to absorb their seventh straight loss.