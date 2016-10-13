Floods affect 3,000 people in Maguindanao

COTABATO CITY: More than 3,000 residents in Maguindanao were displaced by floods spawned by a day-long light to moderate rain brought about by the low pressure area affecting Mindanao, disaster officials said Thursday.

Myrna Henry, speaking for Humanitarian Emergency Response Action Team of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (HEART-ARMM), said at least 25 villages in six low lying municipalities have been underwater since Tuesday night.

The most affected villages were Solon and Tariken, both in Sultan Mastura situated beside down stream of Rio Grande de Mindanao and Simuay River.

“At one point, water level in these villages reached as high as 6 feet,” Myrna Henry, speaking for ARMM-HEART told reporters.

She said 34 families in Solon and Tariken were trapped as the Simuay River overflowed when the flood control dike has collapsed.

Rescue workers facilities the evacuation of 34 families using limited resources.

About 474 families of 2,370 individuals were affected in Sultan Mastura.

Also flooded affecting at least 700 persons were reported in the towns of Pagalungan (6 villages), Datu Montawal (9), Shariff Saydona Mustapha (3), Datu Salibo (2) and Datu Piang (3).

“These are perennial flood prone communities,” Henry said.

The displaced families in Sultan Mastura opted to stay with relatives’ homes with their valuables. Classes were suspended affected more than 1,000 pupils in two village public schools. PNA