PARTS of Metro Manila were submerged in floodwaters on Thursday amid heavy rain caused by the southwest monsoon enhanced by tropical storm “Gorio”.

An alert by the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) as of 10 a.m. identified the flooded areas as Quirino Roxas Boulevard along Taft Avenue, Quezon City A Bonifacio C3 and A Bonifacio 11th Avenue and C5 near Market Market. These areas, however, are still passable to all types of vehicles.

Above gutter deep floods are on R.Papa both sides; knee-deep floods on P. Burgos Victorino EB and A. Bonifacio beside St. Joseph Church. These roads are not passable to light vehicles.

In Makati City, gutter level floods were monitored on de la Rosa, Pasong Tamo and Fernando Street in Barangay Pio del Pilar; two feet of flood on Taylor Street; two to three inches of floods on Victor Street in Barangay San Antonio at Lumbayao corner Camachille and on Sampaloc corner Estrella Street.

”Gorio” (international codename: Noru) enhanced the southwest monsoon affecting Luzon and Western Visayas, triggering flashfloods and landslides and prompting affected cities and municipalities to suspend classes on Thursday. PNA



