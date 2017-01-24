Floods, landslides hit Davao Region

DAVAO CITY: Continuous rains for several days have caused heavy flooding in some parts of Davao Region and landslides have occurred in some areas of Davao del Norte, Compostela Valley and Davao Oriental.

Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast as of 5 a.m. Tuesday that the eastern sections of Mindanao, particularly Caraga and Davao will continue to be affected by the tailend of a cold front.

Pagasa said cloudy skies with moderate to occasionally heavy rains and thunderstorms may trigger flashfloods and landslides in those areas.

Massive flooding in Compostela Valley affected parts of Poblacion of Nabunturan town, including some barangay (villages) on Monday, resulting in the suspension of classes in all levels on Monday and Tuesday.

Families were evacuated from heavily flooded areas all over Compostela Valley as well as those in landslide-prone areas.

Preemptive evacuation of residents in other flood-prone areas was also conducted.

Roads connecting flooded areas to the town centers were no longer passable for light vehicles because of the rising flood.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) in Compostela Valley as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday reported a total of 682 families or 2,020 directly affected by floods from the towns of Nabunturan, Compostela, New Bataan, Montevista and Mawab.

The PSWDO and the municipal level social service offices have conducted relief operations in affected villages.

An alert was also up in Davao del Norte as the water levels of Libuganon River and Saug Rivers were already at critical level as of 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Lawang water level in Asuncion town was considered in critical level as of 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, while the Sabangan Bridge in Tagum City was also being closely monitored.

Reports said all villages in the town of Kapalong are flooded as roads connecting the town to Tagum City and other towns are no longer passable for light vehicles.

Meanwhile, hundreds of passengers were stranded in Cebu ports on Tuesday morning as 14 vessels canceled their trips after Pagasa issued a gale warning for the eastern coast of Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu Station said vessels of 250 gross tons and below are not allowed to sail if a gale warning is issued.

Ampil added that the gale warning affected trips to and from the ports of Bantayan Island, Camotes Island, and from Tinago in Cebu City bound for Tagbilaran, Ormoc City and Negros.

He said the PCG is updating the number of affected passengers.

Vhan Singson, Pagasa weather specialist in Mactan, said sea conditions in Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor are rough to very rough.

The gale warning was issued because of the presence of the northeast monsoon or amihan.