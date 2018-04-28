Flores-Evangelista bag Liberica Cup overall net plum

Glenn Flores and Nestor Evangelista copped the overall net trophy after finishing with 100 points in the 2018 Liberica Cup held recently at the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas.

The tandem of Gerald Katigbak and King Stehmeier, meanwhile, clinched the overall gross title with an 87 aggregate, built on 40-47 card.

Michael Macatangay and Joseph Aquino notched a 96 to win by one point against runner-up Ging Cadiz and Willy Maldia (95), in Division I.

Division II champion Najie Gapangada and Mel Dizon scored a 51-48 card to finish with 99 beating Maximino Punzalan and Edwin Abella (94).

The duo of Domeng Semana and Pol Atienza carded 96 points to emerge as Division III winners ahead of Ronald Perez and Nestor Alcoreza (94).

Hanson So Sr. and Francis Gregorio claimed the Sponsors Division title after scoring 93 points.

The 18th Liberica Cup is part of the build-up toward the celebration of the club’s 20th anniversary this year.